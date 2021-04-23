…Hamzat heads 15 man member c’ttee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress, on Friday, inaugurated a committee to work out the modalities and preparation of guidelines for the smooth conduct of forthcoming local government elections in the state.

The 15 member committee is chaired by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and Mr Lanre Ogunyemi, Secretary, who is also the serobe of the state chapter of APC.

Recall that Chairman of Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC,

Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), had on Wednesday, released the Statutory Notice of the commencement of political activities kicking off on Friday, April 30, by political parties, while primaries take place on Monday, May 3, 2021, among other activities. All electioneering campaigns will end on July 22, 2021, and election proper holds on July 24, 2021, as clearly stated by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to Philips, “LASIEC, which is charged with the statutory responsibility of electoral management and administration, is committed to conducting free, fair, credible and inclusive elections into the offices of chairmen, vice-chairmen and councillors in July this year. ”

However, the state chairman of the party, Tunde Balogun, in his address, stressed the importance of the party to swing into action with the statutory election notices published by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission of the forthcoming Local Government elections into the offices of Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen and Councilors in the 20 Local Government Councils and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state.

He reiterated that the announcement of the elections scheduled for 24th July has ignited political activities in the party with various aspirants canvassing for support. He expressed the confidence of the party in the ability of the committee to do a thorough job that will further boost the democratic credentials of the party.

Hamzat, in his response, assured the party of living up to expectations and ensuring that credible guidelines will be put in place to justify the confidence that the leadership of the party reposed in the committee. He assured that the party will present the best candidates that will complement the efforts of the state government in providing the dividends of democracy for the people.

Other members of the committee are former deputy governor of the state, Dr Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Mr Ademola Sadiq- the state legal adviser, Adewale Oshun, Daramola Abayomi, Alh. Ganiyu Sadiq, Mr. Ademola Olisa, Mr. Fatai Lasisi, Mr. Adebiyi Kehinde, Mr. Olabode Olaniyan, Mr. S. A. Sekoni, Mr. Tunde Lawal and Mr. Gani Bello.

