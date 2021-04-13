Fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) have launched a daring attack with over a dozen gun trucks on Damasak town in Borno State.

Damasak is the capital of Mobbar Local Government in Northern Borno close to the shores of Lake Chad.

It was gathered that the ongoing attack began at about 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, as the insurgents were seen heading towards the Army base in Damasak, while locals observing Ramadan fled the town.

Local sources informed HumAngle that fierce clashes could be heard and at least one Nigerian Air Force combat aircraft is supporting efforts to push back the attack.

This development comes barely two days after the insurgents attacked over 10 humanitarian hubs, killed at least six persons and stole vehicles in Damasak.

