Wereng village in Riyom local government area of Plateau State was, on Thursday night, attacked by armed herdsmen who killed three villagers and injured six others.

It was learnt that the herdsmen attack came at a time the villagers returned from their day’s job and were about to retire for the night when sporadic gunshots disrupted activities.

Prior to the incident, there were rumours being circulated that the villagers may be attacked any moment but it was unclear if security agencies acted on the information.

Wereng has consistently been under herdsmen attack for over a decade now and all appeals for the dastardly act to end have been rebuffed by the attackers.

While Operation Safe Haven on a peacekeeping mission in the state is yet to react to the development by releasing a statement or speaking to reporters, the Police and the Management Committee Chairman of the Local Government Area, Mafeng Gwallson did.

Police spokesman, ASP Gabriel Ubah confirmed the report to Vanguard saying, “Yes, the Command is aware of the unfortunate attack at a beer parlour in Wereng village of Riyom LGA where six persons lost their lives.

“The Commissioner of Police condemned the incident, directed the Area Commander to relocate to the area and more personnel were deployed to ensure that normalcy is restored.

“Meanwhile investigation is on to unravel the circumstances that led to the attack and bring the perpetrators to book.”

Mr. Gwallson however, said, “Yes, there was an attack by suspected herdsmen, where six people were killed and three seriously injured but recuperating.”

