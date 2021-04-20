Pandemonium and fear have gripped motorists along the Enugu-Abakaliki expressway following the report of heavy shootings on the Ezilo axis of the highway by suspected gunmen.

While details are still sketchy, it was gathered that two persons were killed in a renewed boundary dispute between Eziulo community and its neighboring Iyionu community, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

However, The Street Journal cannot independently verify that the shooting is connected to the communal clash.

Speaking to PUNCH, a passenger from Enugu, who was heading for Abakaliki, Afam Cyprian, said travellers have been stranded at Okpoto for about one hour.

He said military patrol vans were patrolling the highway but have told them not to advance.

“Many people are looking for another route to take. Some have gone back to take Afikpo road. I am looking for a way to go back to Abakaliki,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mrs Loveth Odah, confirmed the shootings, saying that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Aliyu Garba, had dispatched police patrol teams to restore peace and open up the road for users.

She, however, said the shootings cannot be related to the boundary dispute as the disputed area is not close to the highway.

