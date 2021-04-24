The house of the governor Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums dressed in black on black attires.

The attack on his residence located in his hometown in Omuma, Oru East local government area of the state occurred on Saturday morning.

It was gathered that sympathizers, villagers struggled to extinguish the fire which razed several official vehicles.

Vanguard reports that a lifeless body was lying in front of Uzodinma’s house, just as part of the building was also inflame.

