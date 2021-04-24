Breaking NewsPolitics

JUST IN: Unknown gunmen set Governor Uzodinma’s house ablaze (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

By
0
Views: Visits 51

The house of the governor Imo state, Hope Uzodimma, has been set ablaze by suspected hoodlums dressed in black on black attires.

The attack on his residence located in his hometown in Omuma, Oru East local government area of the state occurred on Saturday morning.

It was gathered that sympathizers, villagers struggled to extinguish the fire which razed several official vehicles.

Vanguard reports that a lifeless body was lying in front of Uzodinma’s house, just as part of the building was also inflame.

See the photo and video below

 

BREAKING: Gov Uzodinma’s house on fire, vehicles burnt, one fear dead (Videos, Photos)

Previous article

Death and despair at the doors of stricken Delhi hospital

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News