By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC , Nigeria has released the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, for private candidates 2021- first series 26 days after conduct of examination.

This was disclosed at a press briefing on Tuesday by the Head of the Nigeria National office, WAEC, Mr. Patrick Areghan, at the body national office, Yaba, Lagos.

Meanwhile, female take the lead over the male for candidates who obtained minimum of five credits subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Giving a breakdown of the results, Head of WAEC Nigeria stated that: ” A total of Seven Thousand Six Hundred and Ninety (7,690) (representing a 38% decline, when compared with the 2020 entry figure)entered for the examination, while Seven Thousand Two Hundred and Eighty-Nine (7,289) candidates actually sat the examination at Two Hundred and Fifty-Two (252) centres spread across the nooks and crannies of the country. The drop in the entry figure could be attributed to the negative impact of the COVID– 19 pandemic.

“A total of Twenty-Three (23) candidates with varying degrees of Special Needs were registered for the examination. Out of this number, Six (6) were visually challenged, Two (2)had impaired hearing; Five (5) were Albino; One (1)was spastic cum mentally challenged, and Nine (9) were physically challenged with their results processed and also released.

“Of the total number of Seven Thousand Two Hundred and Eighty-Nine (7,289) candidates that sat the examination, Three Thousand Five Hundred and

Ninety-Three (3,593) were males while Three Thousand Six Hundred and Ninety-Six (3,696) were females, representing 49.29% and 50.71%, respectively.

” Of this number, One Thousand and Seventy-Four (1,074) i.e. 48.93% were male candidates, while One Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-One (1,121) i.e. 51.07% were female candidates. The percentage of candidates in this category in the WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2019 and 2020, that is, those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five (5) subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, were 26.08% and 32.23%respectively. Thus, there is a marginal decrease of 2.12%” Mr Areghan noted.

