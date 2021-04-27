Thursday, April 27, 2021, has been billed for the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad to swear in the 18 judges whose elevation to the Court of Appeal President Muhammadu Buhari approved last week.

The event scheduled for around 10 am at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja will hold whether or not the strike by court workers was called off.

They are Justices Bature Isah Gafai, Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo, Waziri Abdul-Azeez, Yusuf Alhaji Bashir, Usman A. Musale, Jauro Ibrahim Wakili, Abba Bello Mohammed, Danlami Zama Senchi and Mohammed Lawal Abubakar.

Others are Justices Muslim Sule Hassan, Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu, Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen, Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi, Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck, Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke Banjoko, Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe, Bola Samuel Ademola and Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma.

Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, had communicated Buhari’s approval via a letter to the CJN last week.

Gambari’s letter read:

“l am pleased to advise you that, pursuant to Section 237 and Section 238 of the 1999 constitution, His Excellency, Mr. President has approved the appointment of the following jurists as Justices of the Court of Appeal, subject to their official seniority at the Bench.

“Kindly advise the newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal accordingly and, also, extend to their Lordships, our best wishes on their appointment. Please accept the assurances of my highest regards.”

Like this: Like Loading...