Justin Bieber Accused Of Cultural Appropriation After Debuting New Dreadlocks

Justin Bieber has been accused of cultural appropriation after he shared pictures of himself sporting dreadlocks. The Canadian pop star on Sunday premiered the controversial hairdo on Sunday on his Instagram page with a poolside snap with his wife Hailey.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) The […]

