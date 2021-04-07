By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The Edo state chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), has shunned the nationwide strike called by the national body of the union because of their 2015 experience where they are still being owed seven months’ salary. The workers were on their duty posts as of Thursday

One of the workers who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity, said they are not ready for the strike based on their experience when they joined a similar nationwide strike in 2015.

He said, “In 2015, we joined the nationwide strike, the state government refused to pay our salary for the period of the strike and the national body didn’t intervene and till date, we were not paid,”

On his part, Edo state chairman of JUSUN, Comrade Uyi Ogieriakhi, said “The truth of the matter is that in 2015, we joined this same strike and the Edo state government under Adams Oshiomhole refused to pay us the six months period of the strike, including the one month he was owing us before making it seven months.

“So the workers are afraid, these are poor workers that live on their salaries and the national body just directed that we should proceed on another strike.

“We have reported the situation to our national secretariat about our money not being paid, we have written to the state government about the situation but we are surprised that till now, we have not had any reply from the state government.

“ But we are surprised that Oshiomhole who was national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress and then governor of a state will not pay our salary because we went on strike so for now that is the situation we have found ourselves in Edo state. Our members don’t know what will happen again going by that experience.”

