Bandits have released a video of the remaining 29 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, who were abducted on March 12, 2021.

The video released on Tuesday showed that the abducted students must have had a hard time.

After invading the school, the gunmen abducted 39 students, including a pregnant woman, of which 10 were released between the 5th and 8th of April.

A day after the abduction, a video surfaced online, where the students were seen sitting on the ground in an unknown location and guarded by armed men whose identities were concealed.

The victims, who were seen being tortured by the armed men, appealed to the government to rescue them.

In another video released on Tuesday, a bandit was heard speaking in Hausa and later Fulfulde.

In the 4 minutes, 56 seconds long video which was shot at night, the gunmen asked some of the students to come forward and speak to the camera.

The pregnant woman came forward, pleading with their parents to rescue them.

She said, “We are appealing to our parents to help us, we are tired and there is no food. They should do their best to get us out of this place. We have spent 47 days, almost all of us are ill and there is no food. We sleep in the open even when it rains.”

With the worsening insecurity in Kaduna State, an unknown number of students were kidnapped from Greenfield University, a private institution in the Chukun Local Government Area, on April 20.

So far, five of the abducted students have been killed, a development that has sparked outrage online.

