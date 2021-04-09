Bandits have released another set of five students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka in Kaduna State, who were abducted about a month ago.

It would be recalled that the bandits abducted 39 students comprising 23 females and 16 males when they invaded the school located in Igabi Local Government Area of the state on March 12.

The release of the five students comes 72 hours after the first five students were freed. While 10 of the students have been released, 29 more are still in the custody of the bandits.

Daily Trust reports that police officers found four males and a female around Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

On Monday, the Nigerian Army had reported that its troop had recovered five students who were released.

However, one of the students earlier released, Francis Paul,countered the Nigerian Army’s rescue claim. He said that the bandits had selected five of them and dropped them off on a highway where the soldiers picked them up.

Aggrieved parents of the abducted students, had on Monday, held a demonstration, insiting that they will go against the government and negotiate with the bandits for the release of their children.

The Nasir El-Rufai government had threatened to prosecute anyone found negotiating with the bandits who had wrecked havoc on the state.

Like this: Like Loading...