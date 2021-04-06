Following Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s threat to prosecute anyone who negotiates with bandits, parents of the 39 abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization Afaka in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state have vowed to go ahead with negotiation with the bandits.

The parents, who said their children’s safety mattered to them, noted that irrespective of the stand of the state government, they were willing to negotiate.

The Kaduna State government, on Sunday, reiterated that it will not pay any ransom or negotiate with the bandits, but wipe them out.

The Chairman of the Afaka parents Association, Samuel Kambai, on Monday, said the parents will do anything possible to secure the victims’ release, including negotiating with the bandits.

“We are appealing to the government to look at it critically and help us out. Today is the 25th day that these children have been in the bush and the government by their statement; are showing less concern over the issue.

“We are going to look for a way to negotiate for the life of our children. We are not going to allow our children to continue being in the bush. We will do everything humanly possible to get them back even if we will be killed,” Kambai said.

Kambai said this during a meeting at the College Premises by parents of the abducted college students.

Another parent, Friday Sani, whose two children were among the abducted students, faulted the Kaduna State government for issuing such a warning.

Sani, who is also the secretary of the Afaka parents association, noted that such a statement by the government is capable of jeopardizing the release of the abducted students.

“We were confident that this Easter, we will celebrate it with our children but they are just relaxed.

“The promise they gave us when we met with them is not what we are seeing,” Sani told Channels Television.

Today makes it 25 days since the students were abducted from their hostels by bandits dressed in military uniform.

The Street Journal, on Sunday, reported that five of the abducted students have regained their freedom and are currently in a military health facility in Kaduna undergoing treatment.

Like this: Like Loading...