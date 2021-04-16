By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested 3 suspects in Southern Kaduna for criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbances, and abduction.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered for a full-scale investigation into the matter.

ASP Muhammed Jalige, Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, said on the 22nd March 2021 at about 08000hrs the Command received a complaint through DPO Zonkwa from one Ardo Bammi ‘M’ of Fadere Village Lere LGA, Kaduna State. That on the 21st March 2021 himself and three others namely; (1) Ardo Pate ‘M’ (2) Yakubu Gaje, and (3) Ardo Anchau all of the same address went to Gora-Gan, Zangon Kataf LGA, Kaduna State to retrieve their cows that were in military custody.”

“After they collected the cows, they requested for military escort but the Secretary to the District Head of Gora, Atyap Chiefdom insisted that there should be no need for military escort as he will ensure that they reach their destination safely. However, while on their way out of Gora-Gan, unidentified hoodlums ambushed and attacked the vehicle that was used in conveying them. ”

“This resulted in all the occupants of the vehicle scampering in a different direction into the bush for safety. Meanwhile, Ardo Anchau, Ardo Pate and Yakubu Gaje whereabouts remain unknown.”

“On receipt of the complaint, the Operatives of the Command were immediately detailed to ensure that the criminals are apprehended while the victims rescued unhurt. During the course of the Investigation, three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident while effort is being intensified with the purpose of ensuring that justice is served in the interest of peace in the area.”

Jalige said in view of the above, the Kaduna Police Command was assuring the parties involved that justice will certainly prevail to serve as deterrence to whosoever wants to truncate the relative peace currently being enjoyed in that axis of the State.

” The good people of Kaduna State are thus advised to avoid taking laws into their own hands instead; they should always approach the appropriate authorities with whatever grievances they may have for amelioration,” he said.

