Jorge Mavidal will be having nightmares in the coming days after UFC welterweight champion Kamaru ‘the Nigerian Nightmare’ Usman put a seal of authority on his rivalry with the American with a crushing right hand and vicious ground attack for a knockout victory just over a minute into the second round in the main event […]

