KANO – The Kano State Government have on Sunday destroyed counterfeit goods of adulterated food, drinks and fake drugs worth about N1 billion.

The counterfeit goods estimated at over 400 tonnes were seizured at various parts of the state b y the Kano State Consumer Protection Council.

Speaking while spearheading the destruction exercise, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said his government is fully determined to checkmate the dubious acts of the perpetrators who sold the counterfeit goods to the public.

The Governor described the unwholesome act as unacceptable noting that it is high time for marketers of adulterated food, drinks and counterfeit drugs to have a re-think. He commended NAFDAC, KAROTA, KCPC and notable security agencies for taking the gauntlet in tracking the culprits. Ganduje re-affirmed the resolve and commitment of his administration in fighting the menace to a logical conclusion stressing that with the menace taking a disastrous toll on unsuspecting customers, people would continue to entertain fear about their safety. In his remarks, the Acting Managing Director Of the Kano state Consumer Protection Council, KSCPC, Alhaji Baffa Babba Danagundi said his commitment towards fighting the menace has been inspired by the support and encouragement they have gotten from the State Government . He explained that the 50 Million Naira take-off grant they received had greatly strengthened the war against adulterated food, drinks and counterfeit drugs. Earlier, the Director-General of National Food and Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC, Professor Majisola Christiana Adeyeye represented by the head of the agencies Taskforce described Kano as a leading pace-setter in the fight against adulterated food drinks and counterfeit drugs. Adeyeye said with the shining example shown by Kano in putting a stop to such an illicit act, everyone is fully convinced that the fight is a holistic one. According to her, the menace of adulterated food and drinks like the fake juice currently in circulation in places where innocent customers were being caught off guard, it had inflicted considerable damage on the health status of victims who patronized such food drinks adding that NAFDAC would never fold its arms in allowing some irresponsible marketers to hold people to ransom.

