The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has arrested the sellers of the dangerous chemicals which led to the death of three persons in Kano.

It was gathered that the chemicals were used in food and drinks to enhance the taste. Three people were said to have died after consuming a flavoured drink, allegedly containing the chemical additives.

Confirming the development, the agency’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement, warned against adding chemicals or additives to food and drinks to enhance taste, stressing that such practice could result in severe illness and even death

Adeyeye said the agency would stop at nothing to ensure that only safe food and other regulated products were available in the market for consumption and use.

She said that the preliminary result of the agency’s investigation of the victims had been submitted to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State during her two-day visit to the state to assess the incident.

She said, “It was heartwarming that merchants of the deadly chemicals and additives had been apprehended while the further investigation continued.”

According to her, the importance of food cannot be overemphasised and that when dangerous foreign chemicals find their way into foods and water, it becomes poisonous rather than being nutritious.

She pointed out that food contamination and poisoning could occur through consuming expired food or preparing food with poorly sourced water and putting cooked food on the shelf for several days or months.

