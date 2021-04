Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its proposed industrial action after accepting the Kano State Government’s decision to revert salaries of workers for the month of March to the old N18,000 minimum wage. The Kano State council of NLC had issued a seven-day ultimatum for the government to revert the March salary to N30,000 minimum […]

