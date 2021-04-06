Breaking News

Kano slashes March salaries of political office holders by 50%

By
0
kano-slashes-march-salaries-of-political-office-holders-by-50%
Views: Visits 4

Kano slashes March salaries of political office holders by 50%

Kano political office salaries
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano state government has slashed the salaries of political office holders in the state by 50 per cent for the month of March due to dwindling resources.

The state commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday said the action was due to shortfall in the revenue accrued to the state from the federation account.

ALSO READ: N148bn education budget: Sanwo-Olu approves funds for jobs initiative for ’varsity students

The Commissioner said the decision affected the governor, deputy governor and all public office holders in the state that included all commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants, among others.

Garba said that at the local government level, the salary slash affected the chairmen, vice-chairmen, elected councilors, supervisory councilors, advisers and secretaries of local governments.

Vanguard News Nigeria

The post Kano slashes March salaries of political office holders by 50% appeared first on Vanguard News.

Apapa gridlock: Truckers raise alarm over police, NPA conspiracy to scuttle E-Call up system operation

Previous article

Two Chinese nationals rescued without payment of ransom — Ogun Police

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News