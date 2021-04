Kanye West is seeking joint legal and physical custody of his four children with Kim Kardashian, according to a report by TMZ. The rapper’s response to Kardashian’s February divorce filing is “basically a mirror image” of his estranged wife’s petition, according to the site, which noted that the joint custody doesn’t necessarily mean a 50/50 […]

