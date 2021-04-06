…Benue police rescue abducted 13-yr-old girl, arrest two suspects

By Dayo Johnson & Peter Duru

A 50-year-old Lagos-based clergyman, Frederick Aramuwa, abducted along Ipele to Idoani/Ifira road in Ondo State has been found dead after his family paid N2 million ransom to his kidnappers.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased left Lagos for his home town in lfira Akoko, Ondo State with his driver for the Easter festivity.

He was declared missing when he did not arrive his home town as expected by his family members, who had to contact other family members in Lagos.

A report had it that they were informed that he left Lagos on March 31.

While a search party was raised by the family members, the abductors opened a line of communication with them and demanded N10 million ransom.

Vanguard learned that the family bargained for N2 million, which was delivered to the kidnappers at a particular place in Akoko.

But surprisingly, the corpse of the pastor was recovered where they told the family that they would find the victim. His remains had since been deposited at General Hospital in lpe Akoko by the family.

Vanguard gathered that the deceased clergyman was survived by aged parents. His octogenarian father, according to a report, is the oldest man in his lfira community while the mother, who is 80 years, lived with him in Lagos.

The Asiwaju of Ifira Akoko, Chief Boboye Ojomo, described the incident as sorrowful and tragic.

Ojomo said it is very sorrowful and tragic when one considers the personality of the late pastor in the town and the aged parents left behind.

He, therefore, appealed to the state government to intensify efforts to rehabilitate the deplorable Orita Ipele-Idoani-Ifira Akoko road.

According to him, the bad road “gives room for kidnappers to operate freely and security men should be deployed to the route.

Contacted the state police command image maker, Tee Leo lkoro, who, confirmed the death of the clergyman, said other persons kidnapped the same day the clergyman was abducted were rescued by police detectives.

He described his death as unfortunate, adding that police would soon apprehend his killers and bring them to book.

The police spokesperson, who said investigations into the murder of the clergyman continues, assured members of the public that the command would make the state too hot for criminally-minded elements.

Benue police rescue abducted 13-yr-old girl, arrest two suspects

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old girl, Mngusuur Iorlian, abducted by unknown gunmen from her father’s residence on Easter Sunday opposite NKST Church, Akpera in Adikpo town, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, has been rescued.

She was rescued by Operation Zenda team of the Benue State Police Command.

A source said after the girl was kidnapped, a distress call was immediately put to the Operation Zenda patrol team, who trailed the abductors to their hideout and rescued the victim the same day unhurt.

He said two suspects, Vershima Sunday of Mbawer community, Nanev in Kwande LGA and Grace Yaaor, were arrested in connection with the abduction.

According to the source, “when the Operation Zenda team invaded the hideout of the gang, they were confronted by the gang members, who engaged them in a gun battle.

“The team overpowered the criminals and rescued the victim. One of the suspects identified as Vershima Sunday was arrested, while four others escaped with bullet wounds.

“Also, one lady identified as Grace Yaaor was arrested for concealing information that could lead to the arrest of the kidnap suspects while one motorcycle suspected to have been used by the hoodlum was recovered by the police.”

