By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has commiserated with the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, over the loss of its officers during the security breach in Essien Udim local government area of the state and across the country as a whole.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo, the state capital.

According to the statement, the Governor expressed his condolences in a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police, through the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme.

He assured that his administration would take steps to cushion effects of the demise of officers on their families, and also promised to continually support the Police and other security agencies in the discharge of their duties.

His words, “The gallantry and patriotism of those men who died in combat, are deeply appreciated by the Government and good people of Akwa Ibom State. Accepting to pay the supreme sacrifice to restore law and order, is the greatest act of loyalty to the country and the Force.

“To the glory of God, the criminal elements have been neutralised, their unwholesome activities thwarted and absolute tranquility has returned to the troubled area.

“The conquest of evil and return of normalcy, to my mind, is the most befitting condolence message to the force and families of the fallen officers, because it adds a note of positivity to their already very painful death.”

According to the statement, the governor further commended the gallantry and efforts of the security and intelligence community in the state for leaving nothing to chance in the eradication of the criminal irritants and restoring peace to Essien Udim Local government.

