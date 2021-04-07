Breaking News

Kim Kardashian West Makes Forbes’ Billionaires List For The First Time

Kim Kardashian West is officially now a billionaire with a net worth of $1 billion, according to Forbes business magazine. The American media personality and businesswoman made the Forbes’ annual “World’s Billionaire List” for the first time on Tuesday. The magazine said West’s booming businesses, KKW Beauty and Skims, helped put her over the top […]

