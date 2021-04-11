By Ayo Onikoyi

London-based Slovakian rapper, Kaidžas has continued to soar in the music industry worldwide.

In 2005, he became a Slovakia national champion in freestyle battle rap, subsequently, Kaidžas released 3 Solo albums(2009,2013,2018), Solo EP (2012), 1 EP with his group “Darebáci”(2010), followed by 4 mixtapes with his brother DJ Lucco.

He is not only known for his battle rap style but also for radio hits and club bangers like Nehaj hudbu hrať, Vynikajúce, Celé Dobre etc.

Kaidžas, was however recently introduced into the African music scene with his new single titled “Immigrant K”, featuring Nigerian UK-based artist, King David the Great and US Jay’z ROC Nation signee; Jadakiss and Ogaboss.

King David who is known as a ghost songwriter & producer for other major UK and American musicians also has a series of upcoming singles featuring Ghanaian super star Stonebwoy , Sizzla Kanloji and few others.

In 2019, King David also composed a ring walk song for Anthony Joshua, titled AJ Bomaye, predicting that the boxer would be undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

