As part of the activities leading to the yearly Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards, the board and organisers have announced that the book reading for the year will be hosted by the First Lady of Kogi State, Mrs Rashida Yahaya Bello, at the State House in Lokoja.

The post Kogi First Lady to host BON Awards book reading appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...