By Boluwaji Obahopo

The Kogi State government has contradicted the Nigeria Police over the arrest of protesters campaigning against President Muhammadu Buhari in Lokoja the state capital.

While the State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Edeh, has confirmed the arrest of two of the protesters caught at the wee hours of the night carrying out smear campaign against President Mohammadu Buhari in Lokoja, the state government said it was the youths of the state who apprehended the protesters and handed them over to the police.

The state commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja said those arrested were brought in from the neighbouring Benue State.

According to the Police commissioner, “At about 2:30am in the early hours of the night, men of the command arrested two young men who were painting buildings and carrying posters with the inscription that “Buhari Must Go”.”

Ede said while people have the right to protest, it must be done lawfully without inciting the public, “The young men could not have been protesting at the wee hours of the night as is being insinuated. Painting walls, buildings and pasting anti-Buhari posters can not be termed as peaceful protest.”

He said his command is working round the state to ensure the protection of lives and properties, warn mischief makers to stay clear of the State, as his command will fish and arrest perpetrators.

But the state government in their narrative commend youths of the state for stopping imported anti -Buhari Campaigners, “The Kogi State Government wishes to commend the gallant and ever vigilant youths of the state for rising to the occasion to crush the ungodly campaign by some imported and sponsored youths who came to the State to campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The sponsored youths congregated at Benue State from where they moved to Kogi State and began to paint walls as well as display anti-Buhari posters that were printed in a South South State.

“The Kogi youths who are ardent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari apprehended the sponsored hoodlums and handed them to law enforcement agents for possible prosecution for violating the Environmental Laws of Kogi State and disturbing the peace of the people.

“We are placing it on record that the fanatical following of Mr President by Kogi people is borne out of our faith in his integrity and quality leadership. Kogi is PMB and PMB is Kogi.

“The Kogi State Government hereby sound a note of warning to all agents of destabilization to steer clear of our state in their bid to play divisive, destructive, destabilizing and debilitating politics. Kogi is focused on development and commitment to improving the living standards of the people.

“For us, President Muhammadu Buhari is more than a national leader. He represents an ideology that protects the poor and the weak, an ideology of transparency and accountability, an ideology of security and stability. These are the unfailing strings that bind us with Mr President.

“We urge Nigerians of all walks of life to continue to give their unalloyed iron-cast support to the best President ever in the history of Nigeria.”

