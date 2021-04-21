Arsenal fans are calling on Nigerian billionaire and Africa’s richest person Aliko Dangote to launch a takeover of the club. Many fans were miffed by the club’s decision to join the European Super League (ESL) alongside five other Premier League clubs, three Italian and three Spanish clubs. Arsenal, as well as Manchester City, Manchester United, […]

