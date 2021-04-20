By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The General Superintendent, GS, of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Worldwide, Pastor William Kumuyi, is set to storm the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and the 19 northern States with a 6-day ‘Soaring Above’ Crusade.

This was made known in a statement signed by the State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, FCT, Pastor Femi Elijah Adebiyi, where it was made known that the Crusade is holding from Thursday, April 22 and ending on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

According to the statement, the programme is in two parts – a Crusade and a Youths Summit for those in Abuja and the 19 northern States.

The statement added that the Crusade and Youths Achievers’ Summit will be transmitted to the 19 Northern States, including locations within the FCT, via Satellite and Zoom.

The statement disclosed that the programme is targeting millions of people in FCT and the 19 northern States, and will feature salvation, healing, deliverance, breakthrough, revival, and lots more.

The statement also explained how the programme will run for six days: Thursday 22nd April – Evening Crusade at all Deeper Life Group Headquarters and other District Churches which will connect to the programme through satellite or Zoom platforms, starting by 5:00 pm.

Friday 23rd April is for all Youths, with the theme ‘Achievers’ Summit’, and it starts from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at selected Secondary Schools’ premises and Group Headquarters of Deeper Life Bible Churches.

On this day, day Students of selected secondary schools are expected to stay back in their Schools, while other youths such as Ex-Students, Apprentices, etc, would attend the programme in the Group Headquarter Churches of any Deeper Life Bible Church nearest to them.

Also on the evening of Friday April 23, 2021, the Crusade will be for all participants, from 5.00 pm.

On Saturday 24th April 2021, Morning Session will be for the youths from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon at the Group Headquarters of Deeper Life Bible Church, while Students who are boarders shall attend in their respective schools.

On Saturday evening, the Crusade will start at 4.00 pm in all Deeper Life Bible Churches.

On Sunday 25 April 2021, there will be Sunday Worship in all Deeper Life Bible Church locations from 8:00 am, while in the evening the Crusade will be for all from 5.00 pm.

On Monday 26 and on Tuesday 27 April 2021 (which is the last day of the programme) the Crusade starts at 6.00 pm.

The statement reads in part, “We have come to declare good news! News of a new beginning and turning point in the lives of people in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the 19 Northern States of the nation!

“The Lord has laid it on the heart of the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Worldwide, Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi, to hold a 6-day Explosive Crusade in Abuja, with the theme, ‘Soaring Above!’ starting from April 22-27, 2021.

“This programme is divinely and specially arranged for the people of FCT and the 19 northern States as the Pastor, (Dr) William Kumuyi will minister live all the six days of the programme from the headquarters of the Church in Abuja.

“God has helped the Church to put everything in place to ensure participants get the best in the six-day power-packed programme.

“We have put in place all measures of keeping to the COVID-19 protocol; concrete security arrangement; emergency healthcare services; control measures for vehicular and human traffic; and other measures to ensure an itch-free programme.

“We are working closely with security experts and health professionals with proper attention given to participants’ safety and protection as God Almighty is there to give cover for everybody.

“We want to tell people in the FCT and all northern States that God has specially packaged their blessings and miracles in an amazing way and they will be surprised with what God is going to do for them from April 22-27, 2021.

“There is going to be salvation and freedom from all sinful bondages; healing for all kinds of diseases and sicknesses; deliverance from all satanic attacks, oppressions, and possessions; an unprecedented breakthrough in all areas of life; children as gift to the barren; breaking and disconnecting from all curses; victory over failures, bad-lucks and stagnation; absolute destruction of every terminal problem; joy and celebration guaranteed; and many other divine interventions.”

The statement also assured residents in FCT and the 19 northern States of a turning point in their destinies in a manner they will never forget because the programme is divinely arranged by God for them.

