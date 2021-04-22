Kwara State Government said it generated N9.5 billion (N9,598,504,939.90) in the first quarter of 2021, mqking it the highest since 2016. “The figure is the highest ever collected by the agency without any extraordinary item at any quarter since its founding in 2016,” Fáfolúyì Ọláyínká, Kwara governor spokesman, tweeted on Thursday. Addressing a news briefing […]

