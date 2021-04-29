Daniel pleaded, “Nigerians should forgive me. I said my father is late so Nigerians can help me. I made a big mistake; Nigerians should please forgive me.

“I want to open a supermarket in Lagos. I have always been a pure water hawker. Lagos is not the first place, I started from Onitsha, from there, I sold pure water in Asaba from there I came to Lagos. I don’t beg, even in my condition, I hawk that water so I can survive. That’s the business I have always been doing.

"I really appreciate the Lagos state government, Mr Idris, the hotel man that gave me accommodation, that celebrated my birthday. I also appreciate Princess Aderemi, for all the support and everyone that helped. I promise not to fail Nigerians."

Vanguard News Nigeria

