The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says residents of Lagos, Ebonyi, and Niger states paid the highest amount for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol in March.

The NBS said this in its “Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch for March 2021’’ released on its website on Wednesday.

It said Lagos residents paid N200.87, Ebonyi N184.17 and Niger N183.5 for the product, while Adamawa state whose residents paid N162.91, Taraba N162.67 and Bauchi N164, paid the lowest average price for petrol in March.

NBS report said the average price paid by consumers for petrol increased by 18.76 per cent year-on-year and month-on-month by 3.87 per cent to N172.68 in March from N166.24 in February.

The report said field work for the report was done solely by more than 700 NBS staff in all states of the federation supported by supervisors who were monitored by internal and external observers.

Fuel Prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the FCT from over 10,000 respondents and locations.

The price reflected actual prices households bought fuel together with the prices reportedly sold by the fuel suppliers.

The average of all these prices was then reported for each state and the average for the country was the average for the state.

(NAN)

