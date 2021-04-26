The Police Command in Lagos State has restored normalcy in Iyana Iba, Alaba Rago and Ojo areas of the state where there was disagreement between members of the transport unions.

CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Command’s Spokesperson, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said that the clash involved the commercial motorcycle unit of the union over increment in tariff.

Adejobi said that the state Commissioner of Police (CP), Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered for immediate deployment of additional police personnel to the area to maintain law and order.

The spokesperson said that the CP also directed the Area Commander, Area E Festac, to personally be on ground to monitor the situation and invite the leaders of the affected Okada riders unit for an urgent meeting.

He debunked the rumour that the clash was between different ethnic groups and urged members of the public to go about their business peacefully.

“The command wishes to debunk the rumours that the disagreement, not violence as being peddled in the social media, is between some ethnic groups.

“Without mincing words, the incident has no ethnic colouration whatsoever but a mere conflict between transport unions and their Okada units on ticketing and increment in tariff.

“The command, therefore, enjoins members of the public, especially those around the areas, including students of the Lagos State University, Ojo, to go about their lawful businesses and studies, respectively,” he read.

Adejobi added that no arrest has been made yet and that adequate deployment has been done to fortify security in the areas and Lagos State in general.

