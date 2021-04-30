The Lagos State Judo Association (LSJA) has disclosed its intention of encouraging women to take up the judo for self-defence and fitness.

The association held a successful seminar for women yesterday, where it taught participants the rudiments of the sport. Speaking at the one-day seminar organised by LSJA in collaboration with Tinubu Support Group (TSG) at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Complex, Rowe Park, the chairman of LSJA, Sheriff Hammed, said the aim of the seminar was to woo more women to popularise the sport, as well as a form of self-defence amidst the security challenges bedeviling the country.

“This seminar is part of our efforts to revive judo in Lagos and we are using the seminar and judo exhibition to create awareness about violence and sexual harassment against women because of what is happening around the society. This is part of our mission to improve the sports and probably get more women athletes to participate in judo.

“So, this is to enlighten the public and educate our girls about the art of self-defence using the sport to tackle all those happenings in our society.”

Also speaking on the programme, TSG Coordinator, Niyi Gbodimowo, said the partnership was aimed at improving the fortune of judo in Lagos.

“With this partnership with the Lagos State Judo Association, we believe we can help to develop the sport and give back to the youths who are the future of Nigeria.

“One of the objectives of today was to increase the number of people that are doing judo in Lagos and measure our success. So far, we have seen over 150 women who indicated interest in judo and we are going to get more like 500 or 1000 new people registering so that the state can produce world beaters,” Gbodimowo said.

Silver medalist at the just concluded 20th National Sports Festival, tagged Edo 2020, Lateefat Adeyanju, hailed the LSJA board for the initiative, while urging the board to sustain the drive to revive judo in the state.

The star attraction of the seminar was the judo demonstration by the Kila twins – Fredrick and Francisca – who described judo as a means to defend themselves against bullies in school.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...