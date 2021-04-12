For firing a gun and attempting to kill his lover, Joy Ndubueze, the Lagos State Police Command has dismissed and prosecuted one Seargent Eze Aiwansoba attached to the Special Protection Unit, Base 16, Ikeja.

This development was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The incident occurred at Salvation Road in the Opebi area of Ikeja in Lagos on October 8, 2020.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, as ordering the orderly room trial of the suspect where he was found guilty and recommended for dismissal.

The statement read:

“The incident was referred to the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command for investigation where it was revealed that the ex-policeman has a case to answer,” it added.

“The approval for his dismissal was contained in a letter numbered PC. 458465/LS/DFA/2, dated 2nd February 2021.

“After his dismissal, Ex-Sergeant Eze Aiwansoba, was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for prosecution via letter numbered AR:3100/LS/SPM/Vol.2/311 dated 3rd February 2021.

“The State CID had written a letter to the Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice which was eventually replied, noting that the sergeant should be charged to court for attempted Murder contrary to Sec 230, Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The Ex-sergeant was charged to Magistrate Court, Yaba, on 9th February 2021, with attempted Murder of Joy Ndubueze; and the case is still on,” it added.

The Lagos Commissioner assured the general public that no erring police personnel would go unpunished because the security outfit was set to deal with any acts of unprofessionalism.

Like this: Like Loading...