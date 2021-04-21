The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) on Wednesday released timetable for election in the 20 Local Governments and 35 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs. The election is scheduled to hold on July 24, as stated by the 1999 Nigerian Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Chairman of LASIEC, rtd. Justice Ayotunde Phillips, who stated […]

