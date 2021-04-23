One of the multi billion properties owned by businessman and construction giant, Olu Okeowo has been unceremoniously brought down by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency.

Bulldozers were seen this afternoon, pulling down the three storey edifice which at the time it was being pulled down had reached 90 per cent completion.

Passersby could be heard expressing dismay at why the humongous edifice was allowed to be completed up to the roofing stage before it got pulled down despite the amount of money expended to erect it.

It is not known yet if this move is politically motivated or if it is just the office of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, merely doing their job.

Last year, the Lagos State government decided to go tough on building permits across the metropolis by asking property owners to produce planning permits granted for their building construction and also evidence of stage certification obtained from the Lagos State Building Control Agency or have their buildings sealed.

Buildings in high brow estates within the Ikoyi axis were not spared from the tough stance. Over 56 buildings have so far been sealed on Banana Island and surrounding streets in Ikoyi.

Worth an estimated $250 million dollar, Olu Okeowo who is the chairman of Gibraltar Construction Nigeria limited, is one of the richest men in Lagos and owns the most expensive mansion in Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos.

A lover of high end cars, Olu Okeowo owns a fleet made up of five Rolls Royce, two Bentleys, Mercedes G-Wagon, Range Rover, Cadillac Escalade, to mention but a few, all of which are parked in a fully air conditioned garage.

