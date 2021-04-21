By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has congratulated the President of Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Baba Panya over his re-election for another term as well as his appointment as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Bingham University.

The Governor also felicitated with the cleric on the occasion of his 58th birthday and commended him for devoting his life to the service of humanity and mentoring the youths, praying God to continue to grant him good health, wisdom and protection.

Governor Lalong in a congratulatory message issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Makut Macham, described the re-election of Rev. Panya as “well deserved, considering the purposeful leadership he has offered which enabled the Church to make more impact in the lives of its members and the society.”

He added, “The ECWA President’s passion for revival has manifested in enhanced mission work leading to the winning of more souls, Church planting and expansion, entrepreneurship development and empowerment, as well as investments in health and education.”

While urging him to consolidate on the achievements of the Church over the years, Governor assured him of the support and collaboration of the Plateau State Government towards the progress of the Church.

