Efforts at ensuring the timely completion of ongoing projects in Plateau State have received a boost as Noel Donjur, the Chief of Staff to Governor Simon Lalong paid an unscheduled visit to ascertain the level and standard of work at the sites.

The visit came on the heels of an earlier visit to various project sites in the Southern Senatorial Zone of the State by the State Governor, Simon Lalong where he directed contractors to stick to completion schedules and standard of work.

Dongjur during the visit which took him to road construction project sites in Shendam local government area reiterated the Governor’s stance and further directed contractors handling construction and other projects to engage local labour and artisans to build capacity and create employment for the youths in the State.

He further enjoined them to patronise local sub-contractors and suppliers in line with the Rescue administration’s mission to provide employment for youths.

The roads inspected include Anguwan Buan, Congo, Shaiyen Street, Shendam by-pass and other internal road networks.

While taking the Chief of Staff on inspection, Engr. Thomas Ojeil of Triacta Nig Ltd promised to abide by the directives as they are committed to delivering the project on time.

Also contributing, Engr. Kevin Golji and Caleb Gotom from the State Ministry of Works who were on site supervision also assured the Chief of Staff that they are closely monitoring the work to ensure that it is done according to specification.

The Chief of staff further directed that a schedule of work programme be submitted to the Ministry of Works immediately to facilitate tracking, monitoring and time evaluation.

A cross section of residents expressed delight with the quality and speed of work, saying the project has provided a new phase for the town.

