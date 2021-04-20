…as Govt approves N221 million for cassava production

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Tuesday, said no amount of land was worth the blood of any Deltan and told Deltans and communities against taking up arms when there are land disputes.

Okowa who gave the warning in Asaba while receiving the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry into the Boundary Dispute between Ozoro and Oleh communities in Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas insisted that no amount of land “should actually lead to the death of any person whether the person is from Oleh, Ozoro or any other part of the state”.

While assuring that the commission’s report would be processed with a view to raising a White Paper that would permanently resolve the boundary dispute between both feuding communities, he said; “we will process both the findings and recommendations through the normal processes that it has to go through and we will be able to come out with a white paper as quickly as possible.

“We want to assure you of that because the only way we can truly say `thank you is to ensure that the work you have brought forth and spent your time to be able to present the report today translates to peace among our people of Ozoro and Oleh communities.”

He acknowledged that there were many boundary disputes in parts of the state and country, adding that “by the grace of God, we have continued to tackle issues concerning boundaries with a lot of tact and a lot of appeals. We do this by ensuring that we follow through with the processing integrity to ensure that we are able to resolve as many boundary disputes as possible.

“I must truly thank Deltans generally for supporting us as a government in partnership to achieve this. Only recently, we looked into the Okpe-Urhobo Forest Reserve crisis and today we are getting the report of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry into the boundary dispute between Ozoro and Oleh”.

Meanwhile, the State Executive Council, yesterday approved N221 million for the enhancement of cassava production. It also approved the construction and rehabilitation of more roads across the State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu who briefed newsmen after the Exco meeting, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration was determined to build infrastructures in every community in the State whether they are oil-producing or not.

Aniagwu who was flanked by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olisa Ifeajika and Senior Special Assistant (Media), Mr Nelson Egware, said the approved roads cut across the three senatorial districts of the State.

He disclosed that the Federal Road Safety Corps training school in Owa-Oyibu would be inaugurated next month, adding that the Exco also looked at the status of lands allocated to industrialists.

The Commissioner said the essence was to bring those allocations to fall in tandem with the State Government desire to have a functional industrial estate in Asaba.

