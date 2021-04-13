By Providence Adeyinka

LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited has joined other financial institutions and stakeholders around the world to promote the 2021 Global Money Week, GMW, themed “Take Care of Yourself, Take Care of Your Money”

In a statement, Head of Communications and Branding, LAPO MfB, Mr. Oluremi Akande, said that the bank has created and deployed various activities aimed at promoting the GMW through the deployment of financial literacy advert on its social media platforms, banner advert display on Website, in-branch sensitization, webinar, daily financial email nuggets, school visitation and branded theme look among other things.

He stated: “The Global Money Week (GMW) presents yet another opportunity to create awareness about money and empowerment, LAPO MfB has deployed resources in commemoration of the Week to achieve top of mind awareness and engagement in Nigeria.”

