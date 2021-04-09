The Lagos State Government says it will rebuild tourism infrastructure in Badagry to attract more visitors to the Slave Trade relics and other historical spots in the coastal city.

The state’s Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, during her working visit to Badagry on Friday, said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu “sees tourism as a veritable tool to enhance the economy of riverine communities.”

Akinbile-Yusuf assured residents of the coastal city that all abandoned tourism projects would soon be re-validated and assigned to different contractors for completion.

“Very soon, we are going to put up a standard infrastructure that will speak the experience of a Slave Trade in Badagry.

“We have been on the waterways to see the potential that we have on our waterways because Lagos State is blessed with natural resources.

“Apart from the Slave Route Project, there is another potential around the town that we are looking at having a befitting jetty at Gberefu in Badagry, we have visited the place now and see what is on the ground,” the commissioner said.

She said that the state government would improve the infrastructure at Gberefu and ensure that the jetty is of international standard.

“We will also equip the slave market at Vrekete and Heritage Museum as well.

“The Lagos Theatre is also there in Badagry, so the next step we are taking now is how to ensure we make them tourism products.

“After putting everything together, the next step will be how to connect these assets to each other for tourists to experience a good time whenever they visit for domestic tourism,” she said.

Welcoming the commissioner, Mr Samson Apata, the Supervisor for Tourism and Environment, Badagry Local Government, said the working visit was a welcome development.

Apata noted that Lagos just won many awards at just concluded Abuja-Jabamah 2021 tourism event in which most of the awards went to Badagry.

He commended the state government for boosting the tourism sector in Badagry.

