London mayoral candidate Laurence Fox is being sued for libel after he called three people “paedophiles” on Twitter. The former actor, who founded the Reclaim Party, is being sued by Stonewall trustee Simon Blake, Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp and drag artist Crystal over an online spat in October last year. Fox called both Blake […]

The post Laurence Fox Sued For Libel Over ‘Paedophile’ Comment appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

