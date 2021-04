It is obvious that from the Judgements of the Appeal Court and the Supreme Court, Stephen Odey is no longer the Senator Representing Cross River North in the Nigerian Senate. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has obeyed the judgement of court and issued a Certificate of Return to Rt. Hon. Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (MHR), […]

The post Lawan must swear in Jarigbe as Cross River North Senator appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

