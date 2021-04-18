By Emma Una, CALABAR

THERE was confusion in Owakande 2 in Obubra Local Government Area of Cross River State following the disappearance of the body of a lawyer, Mr Egbara Owan which was scheduled for interment at the weekend.

The programme for internment of the man had begun with a lying-in-state at the Obubra Magistrate Court on Saturday but family members and sympathisers who gathered there had to disperse when ambulance sent to the local mortuary to take the corpse for the ceremony went back without the corpse.

“Apparently someone had gone to the mortuary to remove the corpse and when the family went there yesterday, Saturday, to remove the body it was nowhere to be found, a source from the area, James Okpa said.

He said the morticians could not explain who removed the body and investigations have been launched by community elders to find out what happened to the corpse.

” The family seems to be in disagreement on the date for the burial but it is not known who took away the corpse”.

He said the police have not been invited into the matter yet because it is still seen as a family issue.

“The matter is being handled internally first but from what the elders are saying if, by next week, the body is not located the police would be contacted”

The deceased was a member of the Cross River State Judicial Service Commission.

