Chat attackreading volume/ 阅读量

/ (yuèdúliànɡ)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: I didn’t pay much attention before. The lack of reading volume is also a big problem.

之前没怎么注意, 原来缺乏阅读量也是个大问题。

(zhīqián méizěnme zhùyì, yuánlái quēfá yuèdúliànɡ yě shìɡe dàwèntí.)

B: A previous TV show mentioned this before, joking that even some graduate students didn’t have much reading volume in college.

以前的电视节目里就提到过, 吐槽有些研究生连大学阅读量都没有。

(yǐqiánde diànshì jiémùlǐ jiù tídàoɡuò, tǔcáo yǒuxiē yánjiūshēnɡ lián dàxué yuèdúliànɡ dōuméiyǒu.)

A: Really?

真的？

(zhēnde?)

B: It was said in the program that these postgraduates went directly to postgraduate education as if they had graduated from high school, and they’d know it as soon as they speak.

节目里说, 这些研究生像是高中毕业就直接读了研究生, 一聊天就知道了。

(jiémùlǐ shuō, zhèxiē yánjiūshēnɡ xiànɡshì ɡāozhōnɡ bìyè jiù zhíjiē dúle yánjiūshēnɡ, yìliáotiān jiù zhīdào le.)

A: What are the direct consequences?

有什么直接后果呢？

(yǒushénme zhíjiē hòuɡuǒ ne?)

B: Well it’s fitting that these graduate students couldn’t find their desired job after graduation.

这样的研究生毕业找不到心仪的工作是应该的。

(zhèyànɡde yánjiūshēnɡ bìyè zhǎobúdào xīnyíde ɡōnɡzuò shì yīnɡɡāide.)

A: Such people merely have an education background, but no cultural foundation.

有学历背景, 没文化底蕴啊。

(yǒu xuélì bèijǐnɡ, méiwénhuà dǐyùn a.)

B: Some have knowledge but no wisdom. They really need to reflect.

还有的有知识,没智慧,确实需要反思。

(háiyǒude yǒuzhīshi, méizhìhuì, quèshí xūyào fǎnsī.)

Like this: Like Loading...