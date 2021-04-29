Chat attackban/ 取缔

/ (qǔdì)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: Copycat universities like China Traditional Culture Institute University should be banned.

像”中国国学院大学”这样的山寨大学就是应该取缔。

(xiànɡ zhōnɡɡuó ɡuóxuéyuàn dàxué zhèyànɡde shānzhài dàxué jiùshì yīnɡɡāi qǔdì.)

B: Why haven’t I heard of such a university?

我怎么没听说这么一所大学呢？

(wǒ zěnme méitīnɡshuō zhème yìsuǒ dàxué ne?)

A: This high-end education institution, which claims to have been established under the approval of national ministries and commissions, is not registered in any department at all.

这家自称国家部委批准成立的高端教育学府根本没有在任何部门登记。

(zhèjiā zìchēnɡ ɡuójiā bùwěi pīzhǔn chénɡlìde ɡāoduān jiàoyù xuéfǔ ɡēnběn méiyǒu zài rènhé bùmén dēnɡjì.)

B: No wonder I don’t have any impression of it.

难怪没什么印象。

(nánɡuài méishénme yìnxiànɡ.)

A: The law enforcement officers at the Beijing Civil Affairs Bureau banned this illegal social organization in accordance with the law.

北京市民政局执法人员依法取缔了这家非法社会组织。

(běijīnɡshì mínzhènɡjú zhífǎ rényuán yīfǎ qǔdìle zhèjiā fēifǎ shèhuì zǔzhī.)

B: A lot of netizens are also asking how such a fake university tricked everyone.

好多网友也在问这样的山寨大学是如何招摇撞骗的。

(hǎoduō wǎnɡyǒu yě zàiwèn zhèyànɡde shānzhài dàxué shì rúhé zhāoyáozhuànɡpiàn de.)

A: There are still a lot of tricks, but in the end it was found out.

坑人套路还不少, 最终还是露馅了。

(kēnɡrén tàolù háibùshǎo, zuìzhōnɡ háishì lòuxiàn le.)

B: The government should indeed crack down hard. The supervisory authorities have great responsibilities.

政府确实应该大力打击。监管部门责任重大。

(zhènɡfǔ quèshí yīnɡɡāi dàlì dǎjī. jiānɡuǎn bùmén zérèn zhònɡdà.)

