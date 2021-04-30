Chat attackcompensatory leave/ 调休

/ (tiáoxiū)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT

A: Have you booked the return ticket for the May 1 holiday?

五一假期的返程票你也订好了吧？

(wǔyī jiàqīde fǎnchénɡ piào nǐ yě dìnɡhǎole ba?)

B: Hang on, I’m still counting how many days I can take as compensatory leave.

等等, 我还在数我能调休几天。

(děnɡděnɡ, wǒ háizài shù wǒnénɡ tiáoxiū jǐtiān.)

A: How come it’s so complicated?

怎么这么复杂呢？

(zěnme zhème fùzá ne?)

B: There’s this May 4, China’s Youth Day, and I’m not yet 28 year-old so I’m entitled half a day off.

中间不是有五四青年节吗？我还不满28岁应该有半天假。

(zhōnɡjiān búshìyǒu wǔsì qīnɡniánjié ma? wǒhái bùmǎn èrshíbā suì yīnɡɡāi yǒu bàntiān jià.)

A: Half a day passed in a flash, is it still worth the counting?

半天一晃就过去了, 还值得算吗？

(bàntiān yìhuǎnɡ jiù ɡuòqùle, hái zhídé suànma?)

B: Of course, the compensatory leave in foreign companies is accurate to hours.

当然, 外企的调休是精确到小时的。

(dānɡrán, wàiqǐ de tiáoxiū shì jīnɡquè dào xiǎoshí de.)

A: In Russia, people can enjoy a 10-day long holiday in May this year, and there is no need to worry about compensatory leave.

在俄罗斯, 民众今年五月可以享受连续10天的长假,而且无需调休。

(zài éluósī, mínzhònɡ jīnnián wǔyuè kěyǐ xiǎnɡshòu liánxù shítiānde chánɡjià, érqiě wúxū tiáoxiū.)

B: Really jealousing.

可真眼红啊。

(kězhēn yǎnhónɡ a.)

A: Hurry up. Once you decide, I can confirm the tickets in one go.

快点。确定了我好一起出票。

(kuàidiǎn。quèdìnɡ le wǒhǎo yìqǐ chūpiào.)

Like this: Like Loading...