Legislative aides, on Tuesday, embarked on a demonstration to protest the non-payment of their salary arrears at the National Assembly.

The aides, under the aegis of Concerned National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum, stormed the foyer of the National Assembly carrying placards with various inscriptions.

They accused the Clerk to the National Assembly, Arc Olatunde Ojo, of failure to pay their salary arrears, implement Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS), minimum wage, Duty Tour Allowances (DTA), lack of training and Conditions of Service.

However, on sighting the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, the protesters relocated to the back entrance into the foyer of the National Assembly and continued chanting solidarity songs.

The Speaker stopped and demanded to hear from their leaders.

Mr. Zebis Prince, who represents the South-South geopolitical zone of the group, told the Speaker that the aides want the clerk to meet their demands.

Some of the demands, according to Prince, include non-payment of the routine Duty Tour Allowance (DTA), lack of training, non-implementation of National Minimum Wage and the Consolidated Legislative Aides Salary Structure (CONLESS).

Salisu Zuru, the Chairman, National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF), presented the written demands of the group to the Speaker.

Gbajabimila, after receiving the letter of demand, said: “I believe that every labourer should be paid his wages. We are looking into it. While these things can be protracted, not paying wages for 2019 is inexcusable.

“We will look into it. I will just ask that you be patient. We plead for your understanding. We know there are financial constraints but one thing I know is this will be resolved amicably and your arrears will be paid.

“We appreciate you for bringing these demands to our attention and we will attend to it accordingly.”

