A reporter from the Nigerian Tribune Newspaper asked Late Alh. Lateef Jakande in one of the numerous interviews he granted when he was governor of Lagos in 1979 that if his wife and a journalist offended him; who among the two of them will he make peace with first.

Trust Lateef Jakande, he cleared his throat and said, “I will go and make peace with the journalist first because I’m a politician, everything about my job depends on my image in the public. Politics is about people, you can not be having bad press every day and be accepted by the public.

“About my wife, she is my wife, if she is angry, I will send people to her family, we will settle. But Journalists would have finished my image in the public which is irredeemable.”

That may be the reason why when Lateef Jakande died, there was no single negative news about him.

As commonly observed in Nigeria where people often plead with journalists and publishers to take down some posts written about individuals who have passed on, Lateef Jakande’s case was different because nobody pleaded with any journalist to allow him to rest since he had passed.

A great lesson to all of us!

