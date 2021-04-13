By Victoria Ojeme

The Deputy National Chairman of African Democratic Congress-Diaspora Network (ADC-DN), Hon. Kenneth Gbandi has appealed to Nigerian youths to join project “Rescue Nigeria Mission” and to be part of the ADC transformation journey to Save Nigeria from bad governance.

Hon. Gbandi made the appeal while addressing a World Press conference on Monday in Abuja, on the state of the nation said restoration of the glory of Nigeria is a patriotic and sacred duty and a must pledge to undertake.

He said, “This administration has failed Nigerians on too many unkept promises; Naira is not one dollar as promised; and electricity we were told will be fixed in two years by any serious Government; the issue of insecurity, we were promised will be history; Kidnapping has become a regular business in Nigeria today; increase in price of fuel; freedom of expression has been under assault while corruption is almost near legalization today; and youth unemployment is at catastrophic level with the 2nd highest unemployment rate anywhere in the world today.

We have indeed become the poverty capital of the world in all ramification, while our legislators are enjoying jumbo salaries and opposition have been intimated into total submission or threatened with state apparatus, unless decamped to clueless parties.

Our glorious standing in the days of Balewas, the Ziks and Awos has turned into a nightmare and the once Green Passport, the pride of Africa is hunted like the most wanted fugitive World over today”

He said the youths are not alone in the national assault and disgrace, as according to him, the Diaspora were recently informed by the Deputy Speaker, that the Diaspora have no right to mess in the issues of Nigeria that is affecting them.

Hon. Gbandi lamented that the Diaspora have been told that they have no business with voting in Nigerian election.

“The Diaspora has been informed they have no business requesting the Constitution of Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM). We are however reminded daily, of the need to bring huge investment into the country and encourage us to double our huge remittance that kept Nigeria from bankruptcy”. He noted.

Most of Nigerians in Diaspora are of the opinion that APC Government under the leadership of President Muhamadu Buhari has failed Nigeria woefully, as the coalition of many Diaspora Organizations and prominent Nigerians came together to say enough is enough and it is time to rescue Nigeria from political corruption, criminal insurgency, kidnapping, terrorism, poverty, unemployment, and dearth of infrastructure among others.

