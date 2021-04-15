A junior secondary school 1 pupil identified as Stephen Akanam has been reportedly killed by lightning in the Imiringi community in Ogbia local government area, Bayelsa State

The victim who was said to be eight years old was a native of Kolo community, however, lived with his aunt at Imiringi.

He was reportedly struck by lightning Wednesday evening during rainfall while playing football with his mates in an open field behind a popular bar in the area.

A source in the community who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Vanguard that such an incident had never happened in the community before.

The deceased, according to a source, was indoors all through the afternoon until the evening when he went out to play.

“A woman rushed to the house to tell us that our brother is dead. I could not believe it and rushed to the scene.

“Upon sighting him on the ground, we rushed him to Christ the King Hospital and he was confirmed dead on arrival,” the source lamented.

When the Bayelsa state police public relations officer, Asinim Butswat, was contacted, he said the incident has not been reported at the Kolo Divisional Headquarters which handles cases emanating from that region.

Like this: Like Loading...